UPDATE: Missing Teen Found Safe

(Antioch, IL) UPDATE: 11 AM: Emma Roberts was found safe in a Union Grove home Monday morning. She was found after a tip was reported to authorities. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says that arrangements are being made to get her home.

Original story:

The search is ongoing for a teen missing from the Antioch area.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Emma Roberts was last seen last Wednesday when she came home from school, packed a bag, and left. Roberts is enrolled at the Central High School District of Westosha is Salem…and stayed enrolled even after moving to the Antioch area. Investigators believe the 16-year-old could be in Lake, Kenosha or Racine County.

Roberts is 5’7”, 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a guitar with the word “Dad.”

Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.