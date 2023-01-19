MLS Player Dies In Boat Crash

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami.

The 25-year-old was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed.

It was unclear whether anyone else was injured.

The state agency’s investigation is ongoing.

Walkes was a member of the MLS club Charlotte FC.

He started his career at Tottenham.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”