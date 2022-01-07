Model Market Fire Remains Under Investigation; Family Searches For Missing Resident

Credit: Tom Corso

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The devastating Model Market fire remains under investigation.

The building on 54th Street and 24th Avenue is a total loss but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from surrounding homes and buildings. It was initially reported that the five people who lived above the store got out safely.

However family members of one of the residents say they haven’t been able to make contact with him.

In a now viral Facebook Post the family of Johnny Mikus say they have checked with numerous organizations and authorities but haven’t been able to get any information on his whereabouts.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.