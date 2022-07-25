Mon Headlines: Boys Drowns At Happy Acres; Two Lake Water Incidents; One Injured, One Arrested After Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 14 year old boy is dead following another tragedy involving a drowning.

This time it happened at the Happy Acres Kampground in the Village of Bristol.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that they were called for reports of a missing 14 year old boy shortly before 8:30 PM.

He had last been seen near the pond on the property west of Highway 45 in Kenosha County around 5 PM.

After a search did not find the missing teen, crews began searching in the water.

After calling off the search Saturday, crews resumed their work yesterday and found the boy’s body using sonar technology.

The case remains under investigation.

Two separate incidents earlier Saturday on Lake Michigan involving children caught in the currents luckily did not lead to any injuries.

The first involved two children on paddle boards near the dangerous mouth of the Pike River. They were able to get back to shore after the current carried them away.

In the second incident, kids floating on tubes near Simmons Island were swept out by currents but were towed back to shore by a jet skier.

While everyone made it out of the water safely, both incidents drew a full response from first responders.

Kenosha Police say that the lake is dangerous and no one should go in the water near Pike Creek.

A 5 year old child drowned in the lake near that spot earlier this month.

One person was injured and another arrested after a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning.

It happened on 38th Street near 120th Avenue around 11 AM.

While the specifics of the crash are under investigation, scanner reports indicated that one person had to be flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert because of their injuries.

One of the involved drivers allegedly fled the scene but was captured a short time later.