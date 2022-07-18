Mon. Headlines: Kenosha Casino Buzz Returns; Kerkman Signs C&C Measure; Council to Consider Nuisance Business Ordinance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Casino buzz is starting again around Kenosha after word that a sister company of Hard Rock International is negotiating to purchase land in Kenosha from the Village of Bristol.

The 60 acres is southwest of I-94 and 60th Street and is part of the complicated border between the city and the village.

Kenosha Landco LLC has reportedly made the highest offer for the land but no plans have been announced.

Despite the buzz, any potential casino faces several hurdles including the needed partnership with a Native American tribe as well as federal and state review and approval.

Multiple previous Kenosha casino efforts have failed-including most recently in 2015 at the hands of then-Governor Scott Walker during his failed presidential campaign.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman has signed the measure that will allow conceal and carry firearms in some county buildings.

In a statement Friday, Kerkman said in part the measure “… will help to ensure that the rights of law-abiding citizens are not unduly restricted, and I am confident it will be implemented effectively in our county facilities.”

Kerkman says that going forward there will be a transition period as the county administration works through implementation.

Updates will come before the County Board in the near future.

The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a revised proposal that would tighten regulations and responsibilities to tap down on nuisance businesses.

The ordinance change identifies a number of problems, including fighting, discharging of firearms, and selling illegal substances in the business or on adjacent property such as a parking lot but also including sidewalks and even public roadways located next to the business.

If a business accrues three separate incidents in a 12 month period, they could face license revocation.

The measure was deferred at the last council meeting.