Mon. Headlines: One Dead After Crash; Two Injured After Car Hits House; Gas Price Update

Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle yesterday.

It happened around 2 AM on Green Bay Road south of Highway 158.

Scanner reports indicated that a man was hit by a car while walking in the southbound lanes. Few other details have been released.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Two people were arrested Saturday after a chase that ended in a car hitting a house.

The fleeing vehicle was speeding on 22nd Avenue around 9 AM when the car struck a home near 35th Street.

The two people inside reportedly fled but were captured after a short chase.

They reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash but no one else was injured.

Gas prices continue to drop while remaining well over $4 a gallon.

Monday’s average for a gallon of regular in Kenosha is $4.39; down 23 cents from last week.