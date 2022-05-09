Mon. Headlines: One Dead After Motorcycle Crash; Highway Closure Scheduled for Monday, Tues. Nights

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kenosha last evening. It happened after 7:30 PM with initial reports indicating that it involved a motorcycle vs a pole..

Multiple roads had to be closed around that area while crews were on the scene. Few other details have been officially released.

Road construction season never stopped for the winter in Kenosha and motorists who drive at night will be dealing with a major closure the next two nights.

Highway 50 is scheduled to be shut down tonight and tomorrow night between 9 PM and 6 AM for bridge work between Green Bay Road and Highway H.

Additionally Highway K is scheduled to be closed starting tomorrow between 94th Court and the Union Pacific Railroad for a separate project.