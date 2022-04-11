Mon. Headlines: Police Respond to Armed Man in “Crisis”; Jury Selection in Teen Sex Assault Case; Gas Price Relief?

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police responded to a call Sunday for an armed adult man in “crisis”.

Reports say it happened near 78th Street and 3rd Avenue around 2 PM. Police say it took three hours of communication to deal with the man.

However the efforts led to a safe outcome and no injuries were reported.

The man was said to have received crisis intervention resources.

No further information was released.

Jury selection was scheduled for Monday in the trial of a former Kenosha educator.

43 year old Curtiss Tolefree was a dean at Bradford High School in 2008 when he allegedly had a months long sexual affair with a 17 year old student.

He eventually resigned from the district when the allegations came to light in 2018 and was then relieved of duty as principal of a Lake County school when he was charged in 2019.

His trial was delayed twice due to scheduling issues.

While gas prices remain high, there has been sustained relief from the highs recorded last month.

AAA reports that today’s average for a gallon of regular is $3.89 in Kenosha, down a penny from last week.

But that’s 17 cents lower than a month ago.