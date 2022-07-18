Mon. Lake Co. Headlines: Man Arrest in Attack; Final Parade Funeral Mon; Holiday Traffic Citations

LAKE VILLA, IL (WLIP)–A Fox Lake man is in custody after allegedly attacking a Lake Villa woman in her own home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department alleges that 33 year old Nicholas Cole kicked open the front door of the home on North Mary Drive around 10:45 PM Friday.

Cole is then said to have battered a woman in the home, punching her several times.

She sustained broken teeth and bruises in the attack. A 43 year old man in the home was reportedly struck and bitten when he pushed Coles off the woman.

Coles then fled but was arrested in Spring Grove several hours later.

He’s charged with home invasion, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery, and battery, and is being held on 2-hundred thousand dollars bond.

He’s due back in court next month.

SKOKIE, IL (AP)–Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade are set to conclude with family and friends gathering to remember Kevin McCarthy.

The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were killed in the attack on the Highland Park July Fourth parade.

They leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden.

McCarthy’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie.

In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.”

Irina McCarthy was buried on Tuesday.

LAKE CO, IL (WLIP)–The Lake County’s Sheriff’s Department has released the results of traffic safety over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The department says they issued 33 seat belt citations and 53 speeding citations during the recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

There were also about 30 citations for other violations.

The Sheriff’s Office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use, and enforce speeding and other traffic laws.