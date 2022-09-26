Mon. Morning QB-Central Falls Just Short Against Waterford; St Joe’s Still Undefeated
September 26, 2022 8:17AM CDT
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Monday morning quarterback: Waterford outlasted Westosha Central in our WLIP Game of the Week Friday 21-20.
Central scored a last second touchdown in the 4th quarter, pulling within one point of Waterford.
But the Falcons went for the 2-point-conversion and the win but were not able to convert.
Brock Koeppel was 20-for-33 with 184 through the air, with 2 TDs and an interception.
Elsewhere…St Joe’s is the final undefeated team in the county as they top Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 55-0.
Wilmot over Elkhorn 28-14;
Horlick 54 Indian Trail 21;
Park 40 Bradford 21;
Case 21 Tremper 0.
Oak Creek is in the driver’s seat in the Southeast Conference with a 35-7 win over rival Franklin.