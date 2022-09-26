Mon. Morning QB-Central Falls Just Short Against Waterford; St Joe’s Still Undefeated

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Monday morning quarterback: Waterford outlasted Westosha Central in our WLIP Game of the Week Friday 21-20.

Central scored a last second touchdown in the 4th quarter, pulling within one point of Waterford.

But the Falcons went for the 2-point-conversion and the win but were not able to convert.

Brock Koeppel was 20-for-33 with 184 through the air, with 2 TDs and an interception.

Elsewhere…St Joe’s is the final undefeated team in the county as they top Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 55-0.

Wilmot over Elkhorn 28-14;

Horlick 54 Indian Trail 21;

Park 40 Bradford 21;

Case 21 Tremper 0.

Oak Creek is in the driver’s seat in the Southeast Conference with a 35-7 win over rival Franklin.