Mon. Morning QB: Central, St Joe’s Advance; Carthage Falls to Il-Wesleyan

WIAA…No 2 Westosha Central advances to Level 2 with a 48-12 win over No 7 Milwaukee Reagan.

They will play Burlington Friday after they advance with a 27-14 upset win at Waterford.

No 1 St Joseph Catholic Academy tops No 8 Mineral Point 27-0; the Lancers will host No 5 Lancaster Friday.

Muskego ends Indian Trail’s season 56-0.

College FB: Illinois Wesleyan 55 – Carthage 0; Carthage stays on the road playing at Carroll University on Saturday.

Wisconsin 35 Purdue 24