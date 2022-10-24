Mon. Morning QB: Central, St Joe’s Advance; Carthage Falls to Il-Wesleyan
October 24, 2022 8:36AM CDT
WIAA…No 2 Westosha Central advances to Level 2 with a 48-12 win over No 7 Milwaukee Reagan.
They will play Burlington Friday after they advance with a 27-14 upset win at Waterford.
No 1 St Joseph Catholic Academy tops No 8 Mineral Point 27-0; the Lancers will host No 5 Lancaster Friday.
Muskego ends Indian Trail’s season 56-0.
College FB: Illinois Wesleyan 55 – Carthage 0; Carthage stays on the road playing at Carroll University on Saturday.
Wisconsin 35 Purdue 24