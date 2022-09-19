Mon. Morning Quarterback: Oak Creek Tops I.T. on GOTW; Lancers, Falcons Stay Undefeated

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Game of the Week recap: Oak Creek defeats Indian Trail 47-14…L.J. Dagen and Justice Lovelace scored the TD’s for the Hawks.

Elsewhere St Joe’s is 5-0 with a 47-12 win over St Francis. The Lancers improved to 3-0 in the Midwest Classic Conference-tied with Racine Lutheran.

Westosha Central is also 5-0-topping Beloit Memorial 35-17;

Waterford 20 Wilmot 17;

Franklin over Tremper 28-7;

Horlick 56 Bradford 17;

Watertown Luther Prep 29 Shoreland Lutheran 14;

Racine Lutheran 42 Christian Life 8

College FB…North Central College 59 Carthage Firebirds 7.

Carthage hosts Washington University (St Louis) for Homecoming at Art Keller Field on Saturday.

John Weiser will have it here for you on WLIP starting at 12:45 PM.