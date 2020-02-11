Monday Crash Closes Highway 41

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News reporting.

GURNEE, IL—A crash in the Gurnee area sent three people to the hospital. The incident took place on Monday night, around 7:30 at Routes 41 and 21.

Fire officials say the crash involved at least one car, and a semi. Two people were taken to Vista East Hospital for treatment, while a third victim was transferred to Advocate Condell in Libertyville.

Conditions of all of the injured parties is currently unknown. The crash shut down both directions of Route 41 for several hours…and remains under investigation.