Monday Gas Price Update

Pumping gas

KENOSHA, WI—Headlines this weekend said that the price at the pump may be set to rise do to a drone attack on a major oil field in Saudi Arabia, but that’s only one of a number of factors in the gas price.

This morning’s average for a gallon of regular in Kenosha is 2-37 a gallon, down 2 cents from last week. Fuel Price Analyst Trilby Lundberg says there’s a reason for the drop.

Lundberg says that the time of year will also help keep costs low.

It costs over 35 (American) dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.