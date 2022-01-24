Monday Headlines: Big Drug Bust; Woman Dies in Crash; Missing Man Found Dead

KENOSHA, WI (AP; WLIP)–Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in Salem Lakes has netted 106 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value up to $6 million.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the probe led them to a “large drug trafficking organization” based in Pleasant Prairie and “several” people were arrested. Police believe the dealers were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties throughout the United States and Mexico.

The cocaine that was seized tested positive for the powerful painkiller fentanyl. The case began in February when deputies who used an antidote to save a person’s life during a drug overdose began looking for the source of the drugs.

–A 24 year old Racine woman died after a crash Friday morning in Somers.

It happened in the 15-hundred block of Sheridan Road just before 6 AM. A 28 year old Racine man was also injured in the fiery crash in which the car left the road, flipped on its roof, and crashed into a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is thought to be a main factor in the crash.

–The retired Kenosha Police officer who was reported missing last week has been found dead.

64 year old Jeffery O’Connor was last seen on January 16th when he left home on foot without his phone, keys, ID, or money.

Pleasant Prairie Police say O’Connor’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the 59-hundred block of 85th Street.

A death investigation is underway but authorities say that there is no threat to the community.