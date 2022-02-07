Monday Headlines: Superintendent Search Delayed; New Website Set to Nab Looters

words News on digital blue background

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–With a School Board election just two months away the search for a new Kenosha Unified Superintendent will be delayed.

A meeting scheduled to hire a consulting firm tasked with finding candidates for the job was canceled.

Three seats on the school board are up in April and incumbent Tony Garcia is not running for reelection.

Interim Superintendent Beth Ormseth is not a candidate for the job permanently.

A website is online to help catch looters from the 2020 Kenosha Riots.

87 different security camera images have been posted to a page on Kenosha County’s website along with a link to anonymously submit any tips about the suspects’ identification.

Dozens of suspects have already been charged in connection with the looting and damage that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

It’s thought that as many as one hundred other suspects are still at large.