The next shipment of baby formula from Europe will be hitting the U.S. on Wednesday.

According to a report from NBC News, FedEx Express has gotten a government contract to bring another shipment into the states.

The first shipment of baby formula, weighing 78 thousand pounds, was received in the U.S. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration seeks to have 1.5 million containers of Nestle infant formula on shelves.