More Charges Filed Against Alleged Riot Agitator

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More charges were filed against a man who was allegedly one of the agitators during the Kenosha Riots. 35 year old Joshua Ziminski was allegedly videoed lighting a dumpster fire during the unrest in an attempt to prevent officers from entering an area of Sheridan Road and clearing it out.

Ziminski is also charged with firing shots on the third night of the violence which reportedly happened just prior to the incident in which Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third.

Ziminski faces disorderly conduct charges related to that incident.