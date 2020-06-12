More Charges Filed in Thelma Orr House Fire

RACINE, WI (WLIP)—Charges have been filed against two more people in the June 1st fire at the Thelma Orr COP House. The historic house was set ablaze during the violence that followed protests over the death of George Floyd.

27 year old Anthony NcNeil and 30 year old Jason Young, both of Racine, are charged with arson and burglary for their reported parts of the crime. Police reports say that two can be seen on surveillance video causing damage to the house and adding tinder to the fire already lit in the home.

Two others including a Kenosha man were also charged with setting the fire last week.