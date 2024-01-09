More Delays For NASA’s Astronaut Moonshots, With Crew Landing Off Until 2026

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts will have to wait until next year before flying to the moon and another few years before landing on it.

NASA on Tuesday announced the latest round of delays in its Artemis moon-landing program.

The news came barely an hour after a U.S. company abandoned its own attempt to land on the moon because of a fuel leak.

NASA is relying heavily on private companies for its astronaut moonshots, part of the reason for the new delays.

The space agency had planned to send four astronauts around the moon late this year.

It cited safety and technical issues for the delays.