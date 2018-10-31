More Details About Plane Crash in Camp Lake

KENOSHA, WI–We know more details about the person who crashed into Camp Lake Monday night. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that 78 year old Donald Fechtner was not injured when an maneuver he was attempting with is ultralight aircraft went wrong and he ended up in the water.

While attempting a “touch and go” maneuver, Fechtner says that the hull of plane broke apart and left the plan unable to take off. Fechtner was able to walk to shore and he received a ride home to Antioch, planning to reclaim the plane the next morning. In the meantime, authorities were called to Camp Lake area for a water rescue, not realizing the man inside was no longer there.

Both the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate. Fechtner will not face charges from local authorities in connection to the incident.