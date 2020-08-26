More Details; Identity of Officer in Blake Shooting Revealed

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We have more information on a shooting that left a Kenosha man paralyzed on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports that Kenosha Police were called for a domestic violence disturbance on Sunday evening. The report stated a woman called police because of her boyfriend who was not supposed to be on the property.

As the incident unfolded, officers attempted to arrest Blake and attempted to tase him when he resisted. The rest was caught on video.

Blake walked to the other side of his vehicle with officer Rusten Sheskey in pursuit. As Blake opened the drivers’ side door, Officer Sheskey grabbed Blake by his shirt and fired his weapon seven times into Blake’s back.

A knife was removed from Blake’s vehicle-which he reportedly told officers was in his possession-but no other weapons were found at the scene. Sheskey is a seven year veteran of the Kenosha Police and was placed on administrative leave. Blake remains in the hospital.

The DOJ has 30 days to complete their investigation before the findings are turned over to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed. D.A. Michael Gravely has also asked for an independent federal prosecutorial review