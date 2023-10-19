More Details, Identity Released in Fatal Deputy Involved Shooting in Lake County

(Round Lake, IL) A man shot and killed by a Sheriff’s Deputy in the Round Lake area has been identified. Authorities were contacted on Wednesday afternoon by a person who believed a friend’s relative had taken his own life. When a Sheriff’s deputy arrived, he found Yong Lin unresponsive with multiple wounds to his head, neck and abdomen…Lin then came to, grabbed a meat cleaver and lunged at the officer. The deputy and another person retreated, but the 46-year-old charged with the cleaver still in hand and was shot and killed. The involved officer was hospitalized for observation. The situation remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-19-23)