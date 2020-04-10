More Details on Deadly Police Chase

We have more details on what led up to a police chase that turned deadly. Kenosha Police say that they responded to a report of shots fired around 9:40 PM Wednesday in the area of 75th Street and 33rd Avenue. At 9:42 PM, another call of shots fired was reported near 77th street and 27th Avenue. A red Cadillac was reportedly involved in the shootings. Officers then spotted a vehicle matching a description of the vehicle and tried to pull the car over. Instead the vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit at high speed. The suspect car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 52nd Street. The driver of the fleeing car died from injuries sustained in the incident. Police say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle and there was evidence of shots at both locations. There were no other injuries, either from the shooting or the crash. The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.