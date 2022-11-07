More Details on Fatal Crash Released

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police have released more information on a fatal accident that happened last week.

50 year old Kareem Copeland of Waukegan was killed when his vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165 last Sunday.

A 37 year old Kenosha woman in the vehicle was injured and remains hospitalized.

The other driver-a 60 year old Kenosha man-was also treated for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations or charges have been submitted yet.

Police say that a number of witnesses remained on the scene and aided the injured.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Pleasant Prairie police.