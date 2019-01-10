More Details on Fatal Hit and Run

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man was arraigned on hit and run charges yesterday in the death of a Mt Pleasant teen. 18 year old Teren Cagle was just a week away from his 19th birthday when he was stuck and killed while riding his bicycle on Sheridan Road in Racine County Monday night.

The suspect is identified as 71 year old Johnny Taylor of Kenosha. He was arrested after investigators identified the type of vehicle that stuck Cagle from debris left at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer spotted a truck with damage consistent with the fatal crash parked behind Taylor’s Kenosha business.

Officers allege that Taylor gave conflicting stories about the incident, which was caught on security camera. He’s being held on 50-thousand dollars bond and is due in court next week.