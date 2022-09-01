More Details on Fatal Motorcycle Crash; Woman Killed in Separate Crash Wed.

KENOSHA, (WLIP)–We have more information on the death of a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.

It happened after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways S and H at 6:45 PM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that an eastbound sedan was struck on the passenger side by a motorcycle as it attempted to turn north onto Highway H.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries while the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They are said to be cooperating with investigators.

A second motorcyclist was struck by debris and hospitalized with an injury.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

The investigation is on-going.

A Mt Pleasant woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bristol Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 12:30 PM on Highway K west of Highway MB.

A 26 year old woman was said to have been partially ejected from her vehicle after it left the roadway and crashed.

Highway K was shutdown for several hours yesterday as the crash was investigated and cleaned-up.

The woman has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.