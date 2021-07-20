More Details On Kenosha Gas Station shooting

More details on the Friday gas station shooting in Kenosha. 26-year-old Rodney Robinson Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Online court and jail records show Robinson remains jailed on a $35,000 cash bond. Kenosha police say he left his car running outside a gas station.near 50th St. and Sheridan.

According to the criminal complaint, a 13-year-old girl got into the car and drove away. Robinson fired shots at the vehicle, hitting the teen, and the car crashed.

He told police he was aiming for a tire. Robinson said he was a concealed-carry permit holder and was told in training he could shoot to defend himself or his property.

A friend of the girl indicated she had taken the car “for a joke or for fun”.

Charges against the 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, will be referred to juvenile court.