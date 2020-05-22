More Details on Kenosha Man’s Disappearence; Person Of Interest Arrested For Stalking

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We’re learning more information about the disappearance of a Kenosha man as investigators are looking into a person of interest in the case. 40 year old Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., has been missing since Sunday.

His girlfriend apparently called police after going to his apartment near the 37-hundred block of 15 street on Tuesday. Gutierrez wasn’t there and the woman found the screen door open, furniture moved, and blood on some of the items in the home.

On Thursday 39 year old Zachariah Anderson was arrested and charged with stalking Gutierrez and his girlfriend, whom the suspect had previously dated. Police searched Anderson’s Mequon home after the arrest. Anderson has not been charged in Gutierrez’s disappearance although he does face drug charges in South Dakota and allegedly had a marijuana grow operation in his home when he was arrested.

He is being held on 35-thousand dollars bond. If you know anything about Gutierrez’s whereabouts, contact Kenosha Police.