More Details on Sunday Stabbing in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We have more information on the stabbing that was reported early Sunday morning in Kenosha. Kenosha Police reports say they responded to the Park Ridge Inn just before 2:30 AM and found a man bleeding and a bloody knife on the bathroom counter.

While the man denied that he had been stabbed by his girlfriend-with whom other motel patrons heard him argue with all the previous day and night-police arrested 41 year old Linda Cowart on second degree reckless injury charges.

She denied any wrongdoing and was found to have bruises on her body. The man needed surgery to repair a wound to his abdomen.