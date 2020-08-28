More Details on Suspicious Vehicles in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police have offered more details about the suspicious vehicles that were caught in Kenosha Wednesday. Police reports say that a citizen tip alerted them to several suspicious vehicles meeting in a remote lot near Highway 50 and Green Bay Road.

As police began surveillance they noted three vehicles-a black school bus, bread truck, and a tan minivan.

They had out of state license plates. They vehicles moved to a gas station on the corner of Washington Road and 30th Avenue where occupants of the two of the vehicles allegedly attempted to fill multiple gas cans. Police then identified themselves and detained the occupants on suspicion of criminal activity.

The minivan then attempted to get away but was prevented by officers. Officers reportedly found helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances.

In all nine people were arrested and could be charged with disorderly conduct. That decision will be made by the Kenosha County District Attorney.