More Evidence The US Job Market Remains Hot After US Job Openings Rise Unexpectedly In August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in August, another sign the U.S. labor market remains strong despite higher interest rates — perhaps too strong for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that American employers posted 9.6 million job openings in August, up from 8.9 million in July.

Economists had expected 8.9 million vacancies in August.

The number of layoffs and of people quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in their prospects — were both essentially unchanged from July.

The inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve want to see the red-hot U.S. job market cool off, reducing pressure on businesses to raise pay.