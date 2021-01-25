More Illinoisans Set for Covid Vaccine, if They Can Be Found

(Springfield, IL) More Illinoisans are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination starting today, but finding one may be a tall order. While Phase 1B kicks off today, the actual shots are in short supply, and with no statewide registration system, it’s up to individual counties to come up with plans.

Phase 1B includes those 65 and older, public safety employees, teachers and grocery store workers. Those interested in registering for a vaccination can head to the Lake County Portal at allvax.lakecohealth.org.

Health Department officials are preaching patience as they are still working on the first phase of the inoculation process, and hoping to see their allotment of the shots increase.