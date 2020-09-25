More Info On Fatal Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We have more information on the fatal two car crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. 88 year old Patricia Pietras of Waterford was killed when her vehicle hit another head-on.

The other driver was an 18 year old from Kenosha who suffered minor injuries.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pietras was headed northbound when the crash occurred but no other details have been released. If you have any information on the crash contact investigators.