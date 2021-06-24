More Info: Teen Charged With Impersonating Officer; Pulling Over Vehicles

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the Union Grove man who was allegedly impersonating a police officer and attempting to pull vehicles over.

19 year old Sam Sergei Knuth was reportedly making the false traffic stops this week which were witnessed by an off duty Kenosha Police officer headed home for the night. The officer was among those Knuth allegedly pulled over.

The criminal complaint alleges that Knuth had a white and amber light bar on his Jeep and a siren he purchased on-line. He reportedly told investigators he always wanted to be an officer.

He’s in jail on a probation hold from a previous case and was given a 25-hundred dollar signature bond in the current case. He’s due in court in August.