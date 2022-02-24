More Info: Two In Custody in Attempted Homicide; One Suspect Still Missing

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We’re learning more about a shooting that happened earlier this month that left a man with life threatening injuries.

It happened February 9th near Green Bay Road and 18th Street in Somers.

25 year old Dinasia Douglas is charged with first degree attempted intentional homicide for her alleged involvement in the shooting of the man while he was in his vehicle stopped at the intersection.

She is due in court next week.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported this week that another suspect, 22 year old Indiria Hudson, was also taken into custody and awaits charges.

The criminal complaint against Douglas also reveals that the incident stemmed from a series of altercations that happened both inside and outside a nearby saloon between the two suspects and the victim that also may have included a third suspect, Jeremy Jimenez.

He remains on the loose.