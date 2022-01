Nine more Kenosha Unified Schools switched to all virtual learning after passing the 3 percent mark for positive Covid cases.

More than 20 of the district’s schools are virtual.

The schools added yesterday include Bose, Brass, Bullen, Mahone, Lakeview and more.

The earliest they will be able to return to in person learning would be Monday January 24th.

The three percent positivity number is based on the cumulative total number of cases among staff and students in the past 14 days.