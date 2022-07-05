More on man arrested in Highland Park shootings

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was arrested in connection with the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park. Six people were killed and 38 others were injured.

“This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened,” said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli as per USA Today. Covelli confirmed a “significant amount of digital evidence” helped lead authorities to Crimo.

Crimo was an aspiring rapper who made several mass murder and public execution posts. He posted a music video depicting him getting shot after committing mass murder at a school.

Crimo posted a picture of himself draped in a Trump flag and footage of a pro-Trump protest. A former classmate, Mark Heymann, 22, said, “He always seemed a little off.”

Reports say Crimo and his family kept to themselves. His father owns a restaurant and had a run for mayor but lost. A neighbor says Crimo’s father once told them his son had “emotional issues.” Crimo was arrested as a “person of interest.”