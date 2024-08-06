More Than 120 People Died In Tokyo From Heatstroke In July

TOKYO (AP) — More than 120 people died of heatstroke in the Tokyo metropolitan area in July, when the nation’s average temperature hit record highs and heat warnings were in effect much of the month.

The Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that many of the people who died were elderly.

Officials say more than 37,000 people were treated at hospitals for heatstroke across Japan from July 1 to July 28.

On Tuesday, heatstroke warnings were in place in much of Tokyo and western Japan and authorities urged people to take precautions.

Many people carried parasols or handheld fans.