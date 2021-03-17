More Vaccines for More People Coming Monday

The next round of Wisconsinites eligible for the covid vaccine will be able to get their shots

sooner than expected. People age 16 and up with certain pre-existing conditions in Wisconsin

will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, one week earlier than previously announced.

Last week, the state said people in that eligibility group would be able to get vaccinated starting

March 29th. But Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said vaccinations are proceeding quickly enough

that the next eligibility group can be vaccinated sooner. The qualifying conditions that allow

someone to be eligible starting Monday include moderate to severe asthma; high blood

pressure and having a body mass index of 25 or above