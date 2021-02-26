More Wisconsinites Eligible For Covid Vaccine Next Week

MADISON, WI (AP & WLIP)–Teachers at Wisconsin schools with a higher percentage of students at risk for catching the coronavirus will be prioritized for vaccinations when they become eligible next week.

The deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday that all teachers will be vaccinated over the next six weeks. She also said that more supplies are coming.

About 700,000 people become eligible for the vaccine on Monday.