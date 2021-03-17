Mother of Murdered Kenosha Teen Testifies Against Alleged Killer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The mother of the Kenosha teen allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend testified at his trial yesterday. Stephanie Juga was also shot and injured during the incident in the family’s home in May 2019.

Juga said that she confronted Martice Fuller after he reportedly fired the fatal shots, telling him he “didn’t have to do this.” Juga also laid out the relationship between her daughter, Kaylie and Fuller which soured and reportedly became violent over time.

She also testified that the situation became so bad Kaylie Juga had cut off all contact with Fuller. Fuller faces first degree homicide charges in Kaylie’s murder. The trial continues today.