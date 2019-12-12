Mother Seeks Tougher Penalities For Attacks

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha mother whose daughter was reportedly attacked and assaulted in an Indian Trail classroom during the school day addressed the KUSD Board at their meeting this week.

Andrea Powers says her daughter didn’t have a chance to even defend herself when the attack by a fellow female student left her with a concussion, bloodied and bruised.

The attacker was suspended for five days but was later sentenced to a year in the juvenile system for the incident.

Powers asked the board to enact tougher policies to punish students involved in violent attacks, and says she was shocked at how lenient a punishment her daughter’s attacker received.

Powers’ daughter was transferred out of KUSD and now attends Westosha Central. The board may take up such stricter policies next year.