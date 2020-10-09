Mother, sisters of slain Black teen arrested at protest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer have been arrested by police who were cracking down on protesters out after a curfew following a decision not to charge the officer.

Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana Cole, were arrested Thursday night, according to the family’s attorney, Kimberley Motley. Wauwatosa police tweeted that “several” people were arrested, but didn’t offer details.

The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after a Milwaukee County prosecutor decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, with the February shooting death outside Mayfair Mall.