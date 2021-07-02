Motions Filed in Rittenhouse Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The two sides in the Kyle Rittenhouse case filed competing motions Thursday as the pre-trial process grinds on.

Prosecutors want to present evidence to the jury that Rittenhouse is part of the Proud Boys organization-which has been classified as a hate group and even a terrorist organization. The defense disputes that Rittenhouse is a member.

The state also wants a video of Rittenhouse allegedly assaulting a girl a month before the Kenosha Riots admitted into evidence but defense lawyers argue it’s not related to the case at hand.

Defense motions include allowing the criminal convictions of one of the men Rittenhouse allegedly killed into the record. They also argue that he could legally possess a gun in Wisconsin because he was 17 at the time. The motions will be argued in court next month.