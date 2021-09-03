Motorcycle Rider Attempts to Flee Police in Wauconda, Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-3-21)

(Wauconda, IL) One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Wauconda. On Thursday afternoon, police spotted a sports bike with no registration. An officer attempted to pull the bike over, but the driver, identified as Kenneth Farrar, fled through a residential area at over 100 miles an hour, putting an end to the pursuit. A short time later, the motorcycle and Farrar were found crashed in a marshy area. The 26-year-old was transported from the scene to Advocate Condell in Libertyville in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance team.