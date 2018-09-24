Mt Pleasant Board to Vote on Eminent Domain Damages

MT PLEASANT, WI–The Mt Pleasant Village Board may vote tonight on the award of damages for the properties acquired by the Village near Foxconn. Nine parcels of land were taken by the village through Eminent Domain, even though that decision is currently being challenged in court.

The property owners have received notice that they must vacate the land by mid-November. The land owners argue that the village has taken more land than is necessary for road work around the Foxconn site.

Buildings on the disputed properties include homes, barns, and even a business.

The meeting, at the Mt Pleasant Village Hall, is set for 6:30 this evening.