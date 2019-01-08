Mt. Pleasant police looking for hit and run driver

Mount Pleasant Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck an 18-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle on Sheridan Road and Hanshe Road, leaving him lying in a ditch with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the boy was riding his bike southbound on Sheridan when he was struck by a white 1998-2003 Dodge Ram truck vehicle that then left the scene. The 18 year old was treated at a local hospital and then transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9930 or the Mt. Pleasant police department.

