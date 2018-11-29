Mt Pleasant Raises Ambulance Fees

MT PLEASANT, WI–It will cost more next year if you call an ambulance from the South Shore Fire Department. The Mt Pleasant Village Board approved fee increases this week for an ambulance which could now cost anywhere from 850 to 1-thousand dollars for residents and even higher for non-residents.

Advanced care will cost more as well. The first ambulance fee increase in a decade goes into effect the beginning of the next year. The increase is expected to raise an additional $300,000 which will help to cover the higher costs for medication and transportation.

Fees for Flight For Life Transport and for mileage are going up as well.