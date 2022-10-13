MU Poll: Sen. Johnson Pulls Ahead; Gov. Race a Toss Up
MILWAUKEE, WI (WLIP)–The new Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin likely voters shows the race for US Senate has widened.
Sen. Ron Johnson has 52% support while Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has 46%.
In September, Johnson received 49% and Barnes 48%.
The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup as 47% opt for Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% say they at least lean toward Tim Michels.
The independent candidate, Joan Beglinger, comes in at 4%, while 1% aren’t leaning either way.
In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, Michels 44%, and Beglinger 5%.